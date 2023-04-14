BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bis-Man Transit partnered up with Vitalant to host a blood drive Friday morning.

Bis-Man Transit was going to have a blood drive in December but the North Dakota winter made it difficult. And now that most of the snow is gone, the two organizations decided it was the perfect time to host the drive.

Officials with Bis-Man Transit say that this is one small thing that neighbors can do to help people in need.

“This is something that doesn’t just help everyone in their every day but when you need it, it’s a pretty traumatic experience that people are going through and then to have to be worrying about a blood shortage or they’re at a critical level,” said Deidre Hughes, executive director of Bis-Man Transit.

Hughes says if you are able to donate, you should because you never know when you or a loved one may need a blood transfusion.