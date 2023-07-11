BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many of us have our own means of transportation whether it’s by car or truck or even biking.

But for those who rely on public transportation, it’s important for things to run smoothly and efficiently.

That’s why The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization is requesting Bismarck City Commissioners consider the approval of general funds for Bis-Man Transit’s non-ADA paratransit services.

To cover the expenses, every year the transit service applies for grant money through the Federal Transit Administration. Unfortunately according to Bis-Man Transit officials, this is not enough to keep its service functional.

“We know that older adults typically outlive their ability to drive by seven to 10 years. So almost a decade of people not being able to drive and get where they need to go, medical appointments, nevermind socialization,” said Josh Askvig, the AARP North Dakota director.

The transportation company says its needs financial help from the city.

The company is asking commissioners to approve 270,450 for 2023, and $276,333 for 2024.