Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bis-Man Transit service changes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Bis-Man Transit services said their goal is to continue providing services, but some changes have been implemented due to COVID-19 spread.

Beginning March 23, the following changes will be put in place:

  • CAT Bus service will be suspended
  • Additional paratransit vehicles will be placed in service to accommodate fixed-route riders who are going to essential locations like grocery stores, work, doctor appointments and pharmacies
  • The temporary bus service will be in operation from Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Paratransit service will be in operation from Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • CAT Bus and paratransit trips will be scheduled on separate buses

The number of trips Bis-Man Transit will be able to complete on the temporary bus service is limited and will be scheduled on a first come first serve basis. All travel is limited to essential locations only, and all fares for both modes will be waived during this time.

Rides must be scheduled one day in advance by calling 701.223.9001.

Bis-Man Transit Staff and Board of Directors said they will continually monitor the status of the current situation and may make additional changes to service as deemed necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge