Bis-Man Transit service changes

Bis-Man Transit services said their goal is to continue providing services, but some changes have been implemented due to COVID-19 spread.

Beginning March 23, the following changes will be put in place:

CAT Bus service will be suspended

Additional paratransit vehicles will be placed in service to accommodate fixed-route riders who are going to essential locations like grocery stores, work, doctor appointments and pharmacies

The temporary bus service will be in operation from Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paratransit service will be in operation from Monday to Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CAT Bus and paratransit trips will be scheduled on separate buses

The number of trips Bis-Man Transit will be able to complete on the temporary bus service is limited and will be scheduled on a first come first serve basis. All travel is limited to essential locations only, and all fares for both modes will be waived during this time.

Rides must be scheduled one day in advance by calling 701.223.9001.

Bis-Man Transit Staff and Board of Directors said they will continually monitor the status of the current situation and may make additional changes to service as deemed necessary.