BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bis-Man Transit held a public meeting at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The meeting is one of the main stages in helping improve and maintain public transportation in the area.

“One of the first steps is to gather public input and understand where there might be service gaps; what we are doing well, what we can improve upon, and look at the bigger picture of the progress for the community and for public transportation,” said Deidre Hughes, executive director for Bis-Man Transit.

People raised their concerns and issues they’ve experienced. One of those issues is the lack of drivers.

“Especially at four or five o’clock when people need rides they are all booked,” said Randee Sailer, a Bismarck resident. “A lot of times we are having to wait three hours for our rides.”

The Transportation Development plan is updated every five years. Several factors are discussed when trying to learn what the public wants from transit companies.

“A lot of analyzing revenue services, our customer service, financial information, our grants things like that,” said Hughes.

There was also a survey that was conducted for people who regularly use public transportation and those who don’t. This was to discover what all residents would like to see in the upcoming update.

Sailer came to the public meeting because public transportation is part of her everyday life.

Sailer says the shortage of drivers can be frustrating at times.

“A couple of days from now I have a ride in the evening and they just don’t have a spot,” said Sailer. “So, what I’m going to have to do is take the CAT bus three or four hours my original time. With transit, I could just wait an hour and take that.”

Now Bis-Man transit will analyze the residents’ concerns to find ways to make public transportation a more enjoyable experience.

If you missed tonight’s meeting you can submit a written comment by emailing the SRF Team at btroe@srfconsulting.com.