Bishop Ryan Catholic School launches ‘Living our Mission’ campaign to provide for teachers and students

Most teachers will tell you they didn’t join the profession to become wealthy. Instead, they do it because they believe in educating the future generation. But one school has some pretty big plans to make sure their educators are treated the best.

“In 2018, we went through a strategic planning process involving many of our constituents in the community, and out of that process, we really decided that we need to focus on making sure we have an absolutely excellent education product here,” said Father Jadyn Nelson, President of Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

Father Nelson says the in order to reach that level of excellence, they launched the Living Our Mission Campaign.

“To bring this to life, we need to put resources in the hand of teachers and to make sure that our teachers are compensated in such a way that allows them to dedicate their life to Catholic education,” he added.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $5.4 million. Four million of that will be used to increase the salaries of teachers at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

On average, a public school teacher in the Minot area gets paid $42,000 a year. At Bishop Ryan, the average is $35,000.

“Our hope is that in the next five years we can close that gap or get very close to closing that gap,” said Father Nelson.

Geometry teacher Shaun Meharry says like many of his fellow educators he doesn’t do it for the money.

“When it comes to teaching about the mission, money becomes inconsequential,” added Shaun Meharry, a teacher at Bishop Ryan. “It’s one of those things that we certainly have to have so that we can live our daily lives. But when it’s about the mission, it’s nothing something that is a primary focus.”

With help from the community and the Bismarck diocese, who has offered to match up to $500,000 in donations, Father Nelson says he hopes they can be at their goal by the end of the year.

Although $4 million of the money raised will go toward teacher salaries, the remaining will go to student scholarships and maintaining and improving school campus.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.