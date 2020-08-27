Bishop Ryan Catholic School starts the school year

Kids were up bright and early in Minot today.

Bishop Ryan Catholic School welcomed students back this morning. Social distancing and handwashing procedures have been put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke to one parent who says distance learning was difficult for her and her kids last Spring.

“Having them back in class. Them being able to socialize with their friends and to be back into a routine is super important. So we’re pretty happy that Bishop Ryan is taken the approach to meet in person,” said parent Monique Franks.

Bishop Ryan is not requiring students or staff to wear masks but they can if they want.