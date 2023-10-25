MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Bishop Ryan got to celebrate its annual Farm-to-Table lunch day, showcasing all that Pride of Dakota products have to offer.

“It is a day that we put together a lunch with most of our day is everything that has come from North Dakota. From our pork producers to our vegetables to our buns to our milk, our desserts. a lot of Pride of Dakota people involved,” said Jennifer Jundt, the head cook at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

On the menu, are pulled pork sandwiches with fries, a salad bar with fresh veggies; from carrots and bell peppers to onions, and more. And for dessert? Chocolate brownies, pumpkin cheesecake, and other delights.

“Seeing that we have a day to host and expose all of these great families that they provide locally is really important to us and our students,” said Samantha Bryans, the dean of academics for Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

Organizers used food from Memory of Home, pork from Full Flavor Farms, and veggies from Beagle Farms.

Everyone at Bishop Ryan got to enjoy lunch in a different way by experiencing the various flavors of food that comes from around the state.

“It just mixes it up a little bit from what we have on the day-to-day basis,” said Bryans.

Reporter Corbin Warnock spoke with one staff member who’s also a parent and a local farmer who looks forward to the day, every year.

“This day is really important to us because we have a lot of farm families here at Bishop Ryan and also my own family we are local farmers. My sons who go to Bishop Ryan also help run our family farm,” said Bryans.

Students even got to spend their lunchtime with some special guests.

“It is a really nice opportunity also because our kids get to have their parents involved so it is quality family time as well,” said Bryans.

And Jundt agrees this is an event like no other.

“It is important to showcase that we can do this in a state. And to put the names out there of all of our producers and the businesses that do work within North Dakota,” said Jundt.

Serving fresh food to students and staff at Bishop Ryan helps give them options to eat healthy while at the same time helping area farmers.

Also at lunch, students got to answer some trivia questions and there were even prizes for the kiddos to win.