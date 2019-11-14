Bishop Ryan heads to Fargodome

For the first time in 20 years, one high school is heading to the state championship.

Bishop Ryan Catholic School football team defeated Velva last week, and now they’re heading to the Dakota Bowl.

Preschoolers, seniors, coaches and even parents came out for a pep rally today to help send the boys off in style.

One player said this is the moment they have all been waiting for.

“A lot of emotion coming off last weeks win. We’re the underdog definitely, to everybody but we worked our butts off in practice this week, so a lot of confidence for us going into it. It’s a big game. We’re ready for it,” said Logan Merck.

Right after the pep rally, the team hit the road to Fargo. They will be facing Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich tomorrow at the Fargo Dome.

Our sports team will be there live tomorrow with all the coverage from the championship games.