MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A young man in Minot is getting plenty of attention after he made a few amazing shots on the basketball court.

Friday January 27 began as a sad day, as the Bishop Ryan community laid to rest their former teacher and coach Christopher Brewer. What no one knew was that later that day, they would be uplifted by 13 year old J.J. Franks and his unbelievable actions.

“I put my ticket in,” said Franks. “It’s probably my second or third time putting it in, and I get called. I was really shocked by that, and when it’s my turn to go, I just try and do my best.”

And do his best he did, at a challenge to make a lay up, free throw, three-pointer, and a half court shot all in less than 25 seconds for $10,000. J.J. who plays basketball on the regular, had no issue sinking the first three shots, and with five seconds left, only one shot stood between him and the 10 grand.

“It felt really good,” stated Franks. “It was shocking, I was still processing it because I thought it was crazy, I thought I couldn’t believe what I just saw, but it was awesome to have them storm the court.”

Staff and Faculty from Bishop Ryan say this couldn’t have happened to someone more deserving. Even Bishop Ryan Activities Director Roger Coleman, who said he knew it was possible, did not expect it to happen so quickly.

“Just to hit it all together, when you’re in a gym full of people, you get a little nervous,” said Coleman. “I thought it was possible. Did I think it was going to happen? Yes. Did I think it was going to happen that day? No, but I’m glad it did , it was awesome.”

The video alone has been shared well over 500 times on Facebook and has accumulated more than a 100,000 views.

J.J. says he plans to save that $10,000 for college.