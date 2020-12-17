BisMan animal rescue taking home visits virtually

One animal rescue is going virtual with their in-home visits.

Due to the on-going pandemic, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is now offering an alternative for people looking to adopt.

As part of their application process, home visits are a must in order to see what type of animal would fit best with not only your family but also your home.

The video chat option also allows the organization to do their part making the perfect match.

“We try to do whatever we can. And at first, it was masking up and going to your front door and just taking a peek in and not taking a step in. And we were like no no no, this has to be easier. Let’s try to do something virtual. And let’s take a walk around someone’s house. So whether it’s a zoom meeting or just FaceTiming on the phone,” said Julie Schirado, a volunteer with the organization.

Furry Friends is also doing in-person meetups, in public outdoor areas to introduce the animals to potential new families.