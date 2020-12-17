BisMan animal rescue taking home visits virtually

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One animal rescue is going virtual with their in-home visits.

Due to the on-going pandemic, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is now offering an alternative for people looking to adopt.

As part of their application process, home visits are a must in order to see what type of animal would fit best with not only your family but also your home.

The video chat option also allows the organization to do their part making the perfect match.

“We try to do whatever we can. And at first, it was masking up and going to your front door and just taking a peek in and not taking a step in. And we were like no no no, this has to be easier. Let’s try to do something virtual. And let’s take a walk around someone’s house. So whether it’s a zoom meeting or just FaceTiming on the phone,” said Julie Schirado, a volunteer with the organization.

Furry Friends is also doing in-person meetups, in public outdoor areas to introduce the animals to potential new families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries and other items December 24 for a limited time

Harnett County couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneminuteForecast 12/17

Human Rights

A warm day today with a big cool down for the end of the week

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Early Signing Day

Williams Co. Correctional Center Complaints

Sexual Violence

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories