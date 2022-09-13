BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bisman Bridal Show is excited to welcome its keynote speaker, Randy Fenoli: Bridal Designer, Fashion & Beauty Expert, and TCL’s “Say Yes to the Dress” to the upcoming 14th annual Bisman Bridal Show.

According to a news release, the bridal show will be held Sunday, October 16 at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Simple Elegance is on its 16th year of wedding decorating, averaging about 10 to 15 weddings per year, and each and every one of its weddings is treated as if it were its very own.

Throughout the years, Simple Elegance has had the privilege of meeting some of the most talented professionals in the area and wanted to showcase these talented vendors to everyone in the community and surrounding areas.

This show features around 75 vendors: the largest premiere show in the Dakotas.

The show gives out roughly $15,000 in prizes each year, but one of the best parts of the show is once expenses have been paid, they donate toys and deliver them locally to Carrie’s Kids in town.

Here’s the itinerary of the day:

11 a.m. – VIP Meet and Greet and regular VIP admittance

12 p.m. – Doors open to General Admission Brides

3:30 p.m. – Doors open to Randy Fenoli’s presentation ticket holders only/booths will close

3:45 p.m. – Randy Fenoli’s keynote presentation

* Prizes will be drawn after his presentation around 4:45 p.m.

* You must be an engaged bride or groom and present to win prizes

5 – 7 p.m. – VIP Meet and Greet ticket holders will head back into the VIP Lounge, courtesy of Hometown Elegance to meet Randy

* Times are subject to change, please be sure to follow their Facebook page and website for updates.