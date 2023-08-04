BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Mandan families are encouraged to participate in hands-on interactive activities on Saturday, August 26.

According to a news release from North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), as long as families preregister, they can learn from experts about child and family health and well-being, while enjoying the new North Dakota Gateway to Science exhibits at no cost.

There will be activities, speakers, food, refreshments, games, and more happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for registered participants at the center at 1600 Canary Ave in Bismarck.

There are limited event tickets available to families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Here are the details to preregister for the event:

Families will be able to select a two-hour time slot to attend and request tickets. Online preregistration starts Friday, August 4 at Bismarck State College’s website. If you are unable to register online, you can call (701) 224-5600.

The event supports healthy families and healthy communities, which are key priorities for HHS. It’s organized by the North Dakota Youth Health Advisory Board, HHS, BSC, and Gateway to Science.

Miss North Dakota, Sydney Helgeson, will be in attendance and will speak about how young people can be involved in their communities by volunteering.

Everyone who attends will also be able to learn about topics relevant to children’s health and success, including behavioral health, financial health, and physical health with a focus on nutrition and exercise.

There will be interactive booths, including Parents Lead, that will share information that people can use to support strong, stable families.