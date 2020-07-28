BisMan Writer’s Guild announces official non-profit status

The BisMan Writer’s Guild announced they are now officially a non-profit. This means they are able to better support the writing community in our state.

The group started last February as a way to promote, advance and support all writers. That includes workshops to hone writing skills as well as opportunities for written works to be critiqued. The group plans on hosting Zoom workshops right now due to COVID-19 restrictions

"There's a lot of writers in the area. A lot more than you'd expect.

it’s really nice to see so many people who have the same interests,” said Michelle Thomas, President of BisMan Writer’s Guild.

The group is free and open to all writers in North Dakota. You can find out more information by clicking here.