Bismarck 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises $1,350 for cancer center

A young North Dakota girl donated $1,350 to the Bismarck Cancer Center. She says it’s a way to honor her grandmother who died from cancer. We spoke to the 11-year-old who simply sold lemonade to make it happen.

“What made me think of lemonade is I’m known for my sassiness and stuff like that,” said Abby Daniels, Owner of SasyGals Lemonade.

Abby Daniels started selling lemonade four years ago. She says she is passionate about helping the community so she got involved with Lemonade Day. It’s a program in partnership with the Bismarck Chamber that aims to inspire young entrepreneurs. She even created a business plan, tracks her finances and has sponsors.

“You have to go speak to people and stuff like that so it can get a little nerve-racking, but once you do it in the end you’ll feel really accomplished and stuff,” said Daniels.

All of her hard work has really paid off, too. She won best tasting lemonade in Bismarck two years in a row. Plus, she’s donating her earnings to a good cause that really needed the extra help since COVID-19 slowed down funding at the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“It was kind of a scary time without any real income coming in for the foundation, so to see a young girl with a big heart approach us and want to raise money and then raise that much really means a great deal to us,” said Sarah Kelsch, Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center.

Daniels plans on becoming a pharmacist when she gets older because she wants to help others.

Her advice for young people wanting to start a business? Just do it, because you’ll feel accomplished too.

This year, Daniels crushed her goal of $800 and tripled last year’s donation, and plans to continue with her lemonade stand through the summer and compete again next year.