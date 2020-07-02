Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Bismarck 11-year-old’s lemonade stand raises $1,350 for cancer center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A young North Dakota girl donated $1,350 to the Bismarck Cancer Center. She says it’s a way to honor her grandmother who died from cancer. We spoke to the 11-year-old who simply sold lemonade to make it happen.

“What made me think of lemonade is I’m known for my sassiness and stuff like that,” said Abby Daniels, Owner of SasyGals Lemonade.

Abby Daniels started selling lemonade four years ago. She says she is passionate about helping the community so she got involved with Lemonade Day. It’s a program in partnership with the Bismarck Chamber that aims to inspire young entrepreneurs. She even created a business plan, tracks her finances and has sponsors.

“You have to go speak to people and stuff like that so it can get a little nerve-racking, but once you do it in the end you’ll feel really accomplished and stuff,” said Daniels.

All of her hard work has really paid off, too. She won best tasting lemonade in Bismarck two years in a row. Plus, she’s donating her earnings to a good cause that really needed the extra help since COVID-19 slowed down funding at the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“It was kind of a scary time without any real income coming in for the foundation, so to see a young girl with a big heart approach us and want to raise money and then raise that much really means a great deal to us,” said Sarah Kelsch, Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center.

Daniels plans on becoming a pharmacist when she gets older because she wants to help others.
Her advice for young people wanting to start a business? Just do it, because you’ll feel accomplished too.

This year, Daniels crushed her goal of $800 and tripled last year’s donation, and plans to continue with her lemonade stand through the summer and compete again next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO"

Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms"

NDC JULY 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 2"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Roller Rink Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roller Rink Night"

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Donating his Pay Raise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating his Pay Raise"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

New App for Sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "New App for Sobriety"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss