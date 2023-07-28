BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck City Commission approved the 2024 preliminary budget earlier this week.

According to a news release, the City of Bismarck’s share of the property tax rates is going to stay stable.

The commission unanimously approved the balanced 2024 preliminary budget during its regular July 25 commission meeting. The overall budget currently stands at just over $346 million, with the city’s general fund accounting for $66.7 million and property taxes providing $32.8 million.

Property taxes are dedicated to the critical mission of public safety, but the cost usually exceeds the property tax assessment.

If the preliminary budget did not change, the general fund would be at $66.7 million:

Public safety functions of police, fire, and the 911 emergency call system would have 56% or $37.7 million.

General government functions of legal, administration, human resources, engineering, and community development would have 27% or $18.1 million.

Street repair and snow removal would have 11% or $7.6 million.

Public Health would have 5% or $3.3 million.

The general fund is funded through property taxes, a sales tax subsidy of $9.8 million, and the remainder is funded by fees.

The preliminary tax revenue is about $32.8 million and that’s based on the 2023 numbers, and the city’s share has been about 30% of the community’s overall real estate taxes collected.

Other taxing entity allocations include Bismarck Public Schools, Burleigh County and the State, and the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

“Going into budget season, my main goal was not to raise property taxes, while still providing services for our citizens with a balanced budget,” and Bismarck City Commissioner Steve Marquardt, who serves as the City’s finance portfolio holder and chair of the budget committee. “There are a lot of needs in our city, and we strive to find a balance so that we are reactive to those needs, while still being responsible with our citizens’ tax dollars.”

Local legislators helped create the budget by securing funding in the last legislative session, and a portion of the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Prairie Dog funding, infrastructure funding, and federal funding provide nearly $70 million for projects.

“The City of Bismarck needs to be innovative when it comes to funding sources,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz. “We can’t just expect that our citizens will be able to take on the burden of funding some of these large projects. We need to continue to work with our partners at the local, state, and federal levels to secure the funding that will ensure we are building a better Bismarck.”

Bismarck accessed funding in another way, through some of the upcoming infrastructure improvements by decreasing its reserve threshold.

Lowering the threshold lets the city access funds that would typically be untouchable.

The City of Bismarck still maintains a 40% reserve based on expenses, but that would still provide about three months of funding in the vent of a large-scale emergency that would shut the city down.

The City of Bismarck’s Finance Director, Dmitriy Chernyak, said that about $2.2 million of the budget was because of inflationary adjustments.

“I think the key takeaway with this year’s budget is Commissioner Marquardt and the budget committee worked diligently to provide a balanced budget that will not raise property tax rates,” Chernyak said. “There were a number of exterior pressures this year: we were hit with significant inflation, we dealt with an unusually large amount of snow removal, and preparing for some large projects on the horizon. This budget provides us with the means to continue providing services to our citizens and to be nimble if unexpected costs arise.”

The budget committee got requests for 22 full-time employees and approved seven of them, and those positions are:

Two firefighters

Two heavy equipment operators

One school resource officer

One forestry technician

One health communications specialist

Here are some of the other projects that are included in the 2024 preliminary budget:

Added snow removal equipment.

Continuing fleet turnover based on criteria from the City’s equipment replacement program.

Purchasing a fire station alerting system.

Purchasing tasers that work with police body cams from 2023.

Purchasing equipment to help mitigate Emerald Ash Borer-related damage.

Increasing staff salaries by 6% to meet current market pay scales.

The next steps in the process will include the public hearing that goes with each budget cycle and approving the final budget on September 12.

You can view information about previous city budgets online.