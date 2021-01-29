Bismarck 2nd graders make Valentine’s Day crafts for their Senior Pen Pals

For the past three months, a set of second graders have been building new friendships despite an age gap.

We got a look on what they’re working on, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Ms. Bren’s second grade class at Rita Murphy Elementary is up to something special for their Senior Pen Pals over at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

“Our kids love handing out Valentine’s during Valentine’s Day. So we thought, let’s make these for them so that they can get them as a Valentine,” explained Bren.

The kids got to use their creative side on a special project to send back a gift with their shared journals, with the main goal to spread joy and bring a smile to their new friend’s faces.

“Kind of like every holiday we give them something. Since for Christmas we gave them like a mini hat and things and now we’re going to make Valentine’s for them. Valentine animals. Mine’s a ladybug,” said Jack Grote.

“I’m giving her an elephant because that’s my favorite animal,” said Emersyn Berger.

“I may use three or four hearts to make it. I’m going to use two googly eyes,” shared Jacen Mastel.

Since November, the kids have been writing back and forth, learning everything they can about their friends despite the age difference.

“I found out about mine that she goes to pioneer school. Or he goes to pioneer school. And we both like football. And she asked me if I ever went to a game in person. And I haven’t! So I’m going to tell her about that,” explained Grote.

“Because I don’t know how to write in cursive yet. And it’s really cool that can and I can’t,” shared Berger.

“I hope to get it out successful. And my pen pal’s name is Willy,” shared Mastel.

In the past, the seniors and students would get together to work on these arts and crafts projects as a group. Because of COVID, these arts and crafts will be sent back with their journals.

Mrs. Bren also said the kids have learned a lot from their older companions, like they actually had a life in the past.

By the end of the year they hope to bring the two groups together.