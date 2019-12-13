Bismarck 2nd graders revel in holiday fun, photos, cheer

Sanford Health shared some holiday cheer with local Bismarck students this holiday season.

They had a special “holiday field trip” for second-grade students who attend Jeannette Myhre and Dorothy Moses Elementary schools. The holiday party took place at their Sanford POWER facility.







Close to 100 students got a chance to take part in fun activities and crafts. There were holiday treats as well as photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Clark the Lark, the Sandford Medi Bear and Buddy the Elf.

We talked to Sanford Health Community Relations Specialist Weston Dressler, who said they love doing things for kids in the community during the holiday season.

Dressler said, this year, they wanted to target some of the community’s lower-income schools. But they plan to work with more schools in the years to come.

This is the first year for the Holiday Field Trip. Bismarck Public Schools partnered with Sanford to help make these kids’ holiday special. The hope is for this event to grow each year and have more partners in the future.