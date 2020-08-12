Bismarck 43rd Avenue project progressing nicely

Local News

One of 2020’s largest construction projects in Bismarck is progressing well.

We’re talking about the total reconstruction of 43rd Avenue Northeast between State Street and North Washington Street.

Work has included widening the road, adding turning lanes as well as making it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

The project has only hit a few minor snags that have been corrected and work is still slated to be complete by November.

City Engineers tell KX News motorists should expect some traffic pattern changes soon.

“In the next couple of weeks we’re gonna start pushing that temporary traffic that we had between Coleman and Street onto half of the newly constructed road, so we’ll put the curbs, the turn lanes, all those things on for eastbound traffic and then we’ll run temporary traffic head to head for a period of time while we work on the rest of the roadway,” said Bismarck Engineer Gabe Schell.

New traffic signals are expected to be installed on 43rd Avenue at Lockport and Coleman Streets as part of the overall work.

