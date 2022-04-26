BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Earth Day showcase at the Bismarck Event Center has been a community service project for years, where volunteers and sponsors offer a showcase of local conservation projects.

Before the expo opened, over 700 sixth-grade students from Wachter and Simle Middle Schools were on a field trip full of fun and learning.

The event featured 16 different workshops the sixth graders rotated between.

Each workshop was designed to teach the basics of conservation and natural science through more than lectures, and teachers report that the idea has been a hit.

“I see a lot of excitement,” said Leah Wheeling, a chaperone at the event and a physical education teacher at Simle Middle School. “I see a lot of engagement. The students are having fun, they’re learning valuable facts about our city and community as they engage with their peers and some of our community professionals.”

Some examples of these workshops, which are hosted by groups from across North Dakota, include structural integrity with Legos and corn, using rolling balls to simulate how pollution sticks in waterways and creating edible candy landfills.

No matter how much fun the students are having, the messages certainly seem to stick with them.

“We learned how landfills are made,” recalled Simle student Kylee Vallejo, “and how they’re structured and put together, and what they’re used for. We learned how to recycle, what’s good about recycling, and all the benefits that come with it.”

DJ Tuenge, another Simle student says the event is enjoyable even if he is technically still in class.



“I like how all of us are laughing and talking about it, and how we’re all learning,” he said.

Although Earth Day is over, it’s never too late or too early to learn to save the earth.