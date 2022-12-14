BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — For the first time in three years, the City of Bismarck is accepting sealed bids for its most expensive, and least restrictive, alcohol license.

Interested individuals have until 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, to submit their sealed bid for the license. Bids must be at least $200,000 and the highest bid will be awarded the license.

“This Class D License is the Cadillac of our alcohol license offerings,” said City of Bismarck Assistant Administrator Jason Tomanek. “By winning the bid on this license, an interested person, or party, can offer on-, or off-sale beer, wine, or spirits to its customers”

Interested individuals must complete and submit a Class D Bid Form. This completed form must be accompanied by a bid security of 10% of the bid amount in the form of a certified check or money order payable to the City of Bismarck. The sealed bids will be opened at 4 p.m. on January 13, 2023. Bids will be opened in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the fourth floor of the City/County Building (221 North Fifth Street in Bismarck).

The sale of this Class D License means that 27 of the City of Bismarck’s 30 allotted Class D Licenses have been purchased. For more information about the sealed bid process, visit the City of Bismarck website.

Interested individuals must meet all the requirements of City Ordinance Chapter 5-01 to be awarded a City of Bismarck alcohol license. The City of Bismarck reserves the right to reject any/all bids.