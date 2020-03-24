Bismarck activates Emergency Operation Center

The City of Bismarck has activated an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

EOC’s are activated and utilized during situations that go outside the span of control of a singular entity within the City. They provide for a single source entity for collecting, validating, analyzing and organizing emergency information to provide for effective decision making, according to Luke Gardiner.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director, Renae Moch alongside Assistant City Administrator, Jason Tomanek are taking the lead.

The goals and objectives of the Bismarck EOC are the following: