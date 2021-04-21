Bismarck Activities Map Tracks Planning Projects

The Bismarck Community Development Department has introduced a new tool that is now available to encourage public participation in Bismarck’s planning and development process. The new Community Development Activities online map shows all of the projects, including subdivisions, re-zonings, annexations, building permits and others, that are currently in review or recently approved by the Community Development Department. Members of the development community and residents can use the map to keep track of projects that are underway or upcoming in the City of Bismarck and its extraterritorial area.

Once an application is submitted to the Community Development Department, the project will show up on the map with basic information and contact information for the staff project manager. As the project proceeds through the process, more information is added to the map.

Applications that have upcoming public hearings are highlighted with a notice of the date of the hearing. After a project is approved, it will remain on the map in a different color for two years with project information available. Recently approved building permits and site plans will also be shown.

“We are committed to connecting and engaging people throughout the entire planning and development process. The new Community Development Activities online map provides an excellent one-stop place for residents and members of the development community to connect and stay informed. We are hopeful this new resource will enhance public engagement and encourage citizen participation,” said Ben Ehreth, Community Development Director.

The Bismarck Community Development Activities map is currently available on the city website in the GIS Map Gallery at www.bismarcknd.gov/maps or at the following link: https://arcg.is/1feLur0.