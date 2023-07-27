BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Bismarck is growing, and emergency managers want to make sure new neighbors can hear the emergency sirens.

The city is installing three new outdoor warning sirens at Elk Ridge, Silver Ranch, and along 57th Avenue North.

Bismarck’s Emergency Management team is paying for the sirens with $84,000 in hazard mitigation grant money from FEMA.

Those sirens are turned on to warn people outside about an emergency, which could include a tornado warning.

Bismarck’s Emergency Manager Gary Stockert says if you hear it, you should gather your family, go inside and turn on a NOAA weather radio.

“The latest tornadoes on record in North Dakota are November 1st in 2000 here in Bismarck, and they touched down just here in the northwest part. If those same events happened today, they’d actually be touching Bismarck because of the growth,” Stockert said.

Bismarck’s share of the funding for the sirens is 15%.