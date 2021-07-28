Bismarck adds two electric vehicle charging stations

Electric vehicle owners in Bismarck have new places to plug in.

Wednesday, city leaders unveiled two public electric vehicle charging stations, putting Bismarck on the map for the latest technology.

One charger is at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau, with the second one at the Bismarck airport.

The level three charger allows for recharging in about 30 to 45 minutes at a cost of 25 cents per kilowatt, and a $5 connection fee.

Chargepoint manufactures the product, and a member of its partner company, Green Ways 2 Go, spoke at today’s reveal.

“I can say with confidence that the city of Bismarck will have adequate EV charging capacity in the future, to follow the market growth as and when more EVs hit the road,” Paul Jensen with Green Ways 2Go said.

In 2019, the city applied for funding for the chargers, which was provided by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality later that year. Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken says the new chargers will open opportunities for travel and tourism in the state.

“A great city is a network of people, infrastructure and opportunities. Electric vehicle charging stations help Bismarck reach the goal of connecting people and infrastructure while sustaining a healthy environment,” Bakken said.

The funding provided came from a settlement from Volkswagen’s tampering of emission controls.