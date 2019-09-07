Bismarck Aero Center is raising money to help kids in need

On Sunday they are hosting the ninth annual Bismarck Fly-In, Drive-In Pancake breakfast.

The private aviation company will have a pancake breakfast, airplane rides, free give away prizes and more.

All money raised will go toward the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children.

“It’s good to give back kids that are trying to get speech therapy but can’t afford it. That’s what the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center does. It is also fun for families to come out to the airport and get to see airplanes up close. I mean airplanes are cool, so we try to have as many kids and folks come out,” said Shae Helling, Director of FBO Operations & Marketing.

The event will be at the Bismarck Aero Center from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Last year they raised $6,000 and hope to raise more.