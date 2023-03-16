BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Those flying out of Bismarck over the next few weeks may experience some delays and long lines at security.

The Bismarck Airport is getting three brand new checkpoint scanners, which will be installed over the next three weeks.

The machines will be able to detect critical explosives, and they will help the airport determine if there is a serious threat inside a carry-on.

The equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices and provides TSA officers with a 3-D view of a bag’s contents using a spinning X-ray camera.

Airline passengers in Bismarck are encouraged to arrive 90 minutes early to avoid missing their flights.

Installation is expected to be done by April 6.