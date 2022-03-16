BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An attack on a police officer at the Bismarck Airport raised questions about security after authorities said the alleged attacker had tampered with an airport power supply first.

An airport official said the man reached the power supply via an electrical infrastructure area that is kept open and unlocked so first responders can get to it.

Christopher Fonseca faces charges including assault of a police officer, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in Monday’s attack.

No attorney was listed in court records Wednesday for Fonseca.

Police reports list him as homeless. Authorities said it’s not clear why he was at the airport; he did not have a ticket to board a plane.