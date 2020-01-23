Bismarck Airport conducting an ‘active shooter’ drill

If you see an unusual number of police and emergency vehicles at the Bismarck Airport this morning, there’s no need for alarm.

The Bismarck Airport and Bismarck Police Department are running an ‘active shooter’ drill.

The training exercise began at 8:30 a.m. and will run for a few hours.

It’s taking place in the commercial airline terminal, where officers and officials have a simulated gunman shooting blanks and several people acting as airline passengers.

The drill also includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airport administration, the airlines, car rental agencies and airport concessions.

The drill is taking place between flights and is not expected to cause any disruption to normal airport operations.