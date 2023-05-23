BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, Bismarck Airport leaders are also asking city leaders to green-light some future projects. One of those ideas is to raise the parking fees at the airport.

The new plan wouldn’t charge drivers for the first half hour if they’re picking up or dropping off — but those in short-term parking would need to pay an extra $4 a day. In the long-term lot, you’d go from paying $40 to $66 a week, and in the economy lot, the price would rise from $35 to $54.

“So, basically, where you get your ticket and where you pay for it, we’re going to update those systems,” said Bismarck Airport Marketing and Operations Director, Matthew Remynse. “Because those systems are fairly old, they’re coming on a decade, so we want to replace those — and then also help with the pay equity of the staff who operate the parking plaza and the parking lot for us.”

Airport workers are also asking the city to say ‘yes’ to replace the jet bridges at gates two and three, which are expected to cost around a million dollars apiece.