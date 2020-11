A hangar and aircraft were damaged Wednesday night in a car crash.

According to Bismarck police, around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Bismarck woman was traveling southeast in the 2300 block of University Drive when the vehicle left the road, crashed through a Bismarck Airport fence and crashed into a hangar.

The crash damaged the hangar door and an aircraft inside the hangar.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

The crash remains under investigation.