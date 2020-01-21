Live Now
Bismarck Airport to conduct an ‘active shooter’ drill

Image: From Bismarck Airport website

The Bismarck Airport and Bismarck Police Department are planning to run an ‘active shooter’ drill at the airport on Thursday, January 23.

Starting at 8:30 that morning, in the commercial airline terminal, officers and officials will have a simulated gunman shooting blanks and several people acting as airline passengers.

The drill will also include the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airport administration, the airlines, car rental agencies and airport concessions.

The drill is scheduled to take place between flights and is not expected to cause any disruption to normal airport operations.

Notifications of the drill will be posted at airport terminal entrances and announced over airport loudspeakers.

People may see unusual numbers of law enforcement vehicles and personnel at the airport the day of the drill and the public is advised it is only a simulation and not a real event.

