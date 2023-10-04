BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, there is some heavy lifting happening at the Bismarck Airport. Rather than luggage, however, workers are in the process of lifting construction materials that will be used to create a new snow removal equipment storage building.

The $19 million project will move much of the airport’s equipment into a new 40,000-square-foot space, which is closer to the establishments’ runways.

Airport director Greg Haug says that the new building has been on their list of capital projects for years and that the Airport has decided to stop putting off the massive purchase.

“This facility here is also going to have some locker rooms and bunk room space for our operators,” Haug explained. “In the height of storms when we’re going all-hands-on-deck, 24 hours a day, guys who need to come in, can get a little rest. Shifts are changing, and with the new building, workers don’t even need to go home — they can just come right here.”

Haug also says that in addition to the building, the $19 million investment is also paying for more paving and access roads maintenance workers will use. Construction work on the new building is expected to be finished this winter.