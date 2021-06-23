Bismarck and Mandan schools providing free lunches to kids 18 and under this summer

If you’re a mom or dad and have a child 18 or under, they can have free meals this summer. Mandan and Bismarck’s Public Schools are both providing free meals to families of any income level.

In Mandan, meals will be served through Aug. 6, while in Bismarck, the free lunch program runs through July 16.

The meals are available for pick up at five locations in Mandan and 13 spots in Bismarck.

Both school districts are encouraging everyone who is eligible to use the free meal programs.

“We’re feeding between about 300-350 kids a day, and at all of our sites, we also serve a close site area at another elementary which is a close site. We serve several students there, so we’re doing very well, and we’re really fortunate that they did extend these waivers to serve in areas that we think we have our higher participation,” said Becky Heinert, Director of Nutrition Services at Mandan Public Schools.

“We do it Monday through Friday, and every day, we serve a breakfast and a lunch so the kids will have a balanced breakfast and a balanced lunch every single day,” said Marianne Pulkrabek, supervisor of the Mandan summer meal program.

The frozen meals that Mandan provides come with heating directions and are ready to warm up at any time. Bismarck Public Schools serve hot lunches. Today was hot dogs and tomorrow is Frito Joes, which are sloppy joes with Fritos in them.

