BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck is currently working to be a friendly city to both people and pets — and the topic was discussed at Tuesday night’s Bismarck Commission meeting.

One of the featured groups speaking out at this meeting was the Bismarck Animal Advisory Board. The board was formed back in 2017 with the purpose of advising the Bismarck Police Department and the public on companion animal policies. The board also works to help lift the negative image that often comes with impound shelters. Although the impound is considered a kill shelter, officials work to give animals a second chance.

“I think there is a misunderstanding across the community that when an animal ends up there, they are going to be killed,” explained Assistant City Administrator, Jason Tomanek. “and that’s not the case. The first goal is to rehome that animal with its original family.”

According to officials, the impound facility has an extremely low euthanization rate. However, the shelter is becoming overcrowded — which is why the animal advisory is working with the shelter on adoption events.