The Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group hosted their annual run today.



It was a 5k, 10k and 1 mile walk or run of choice.

And even the little ones came out to support.

We spoke to the coordinator of the races, Deidre Hillman who shared that the event had over 369 registerd participants.



She says they host the event every april to honor Parkinson’s Awareness Month.



Hilman says the fundraiser is important to locals because the fundraiser stays here.

If you missed the event today but would like to make a donation, you can do so by mailing a donation to

Bismarck Parkinson’s Support Group

PO Box 4174

Bismarck ND 58502