Bismarck apartment fire on Thayer Avenue displaces residents

An apartment fire on Thayer Avenue in Bismarck displaced residents due to fire and smoke damage Wednesday evening.

The Bismarck Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of W Thayer Avenue that had smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

After entering the apartment, firefighters found flames and extinguished the fire in 10 minutes.

The fire department says there were no injuries, though the occupants of the building were displaced due to fire and smoke damage throughout the apartments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.