Bismarck appoints 7 new firefighters, promotes 4, recognizes 9 for years of service

The Bismarck Fire Department conducted a badge pinning ceremony to celebrate the appointment of seven new firefighters, the promotion of two firefighters to the rank of Captain and the promotion of two Captains to the rank of Battalion Chief on Jan. 31. Other members of the department were recognized for years of service.

Each department member was presented with their helmet and badge by the Fire Chief. Badges were then pinned by family or another significant person in that department member’s life.

Battalion Chief of Operations Brooks Martin acted as Master of Ceremonies and a benediction was delivered by Chaplain Paul Herr.

Appointments and Promotions

Michael Lucci Firefighter Adam Miller Firefighter Mike Tavis Firefighter Joel Thune Firefighter Jacob Deforest Firefighter Michael Odell Firefighter Kyle Vettel Firefighter Nick Withnell Firefighter Brendan Jochim Captain Nathan Kron Captain Chad Gee Battalion Chief Jeff McConnell Battalion Chief

Years of Service