Bismarck appoints 7 new firefighters, promotes 4, recognizes 9 for years of service

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck Fire Department conducted a badge pinning ceremony to celebrate the appointment of seven new firefighters, the promotion of two firefighters to the rank of Captain and the promotion of two Captains to the rank of Battalion Chief on Jan. 31. Other members of the department were recognized for years of service.

Each department member was presented with their helmet and badge by the Fire Chief. Badges were then pinned by family or another significant person in that department member’s life.

Battalion Chief of Operations Brooks Martin acted as Master of Ceremonies and a benediction was delivered by Chaplain Paul Herr.

Appointments and Promotions

Michael LucciFirefighter
Adam MillerFirefighter
Mike TavisFirefighter
Joel ThuneFirefighter
Jacob DeforestFirefighter
Michael OdellFirefighter
Kyle VettelFirefighter
Nick WithnellFirefighter
Brendan Jochim                            Captain
Nathan KronCaptain
Chad GeeBattalion Chief
Jeff McConnellBattalion Chief

Years of Service

Chris Anderson5 years
Eric Kanz5 years
Brandon Haas20 years
Dale Hurt25 years
Terry Winings25 years
Jeff McConnell30 years
Frank Smith30 years
Charles Pifer35 years
Rob Carlson35 years

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Kelly Armstrong's Re-election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kelly Armstrong's Re-election"

Grand Forks Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Forks Fire"

Kildeer Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kildeer Pursuit"

Shooting update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-16-20"

Boneshakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boneshakers"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"

College Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Sports"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Dangerous Blades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerous Blades"

Rural Home Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Home Care"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge