BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is reaching out to local public agencies right now for their future Urban Road and Urban Regional programs, planned and built for the year 2027.

The Urban Road program is for major roadways within the Bismarck-Mandan community.

The agency requested a revised recommendation for urban road dollars to go toward the 2027 pavement and rehabilitation projects.

“The three projects we would recommend pursuing,” explained Bismarck City Engineer, Gabe Schell, “are the mill and overlay projects on Burleigh Avenue and South Washington Street, the mill and overlay project on 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, and a mill and overlay on Yegan Road up from university drive to Hagan Avenue.”

City Commissioners approved the request to modify the NDDOT Urban Road project to also include pavement and rehabilitation improvements. This will help smooth the roads for our drivers.