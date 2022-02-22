911 is experiencing outages in most of Western North Dakota.

If you are having difficulties contacting 911 by voice, text 911. Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field. Text messages should be brief and include only your location and the type of emergency.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 personnel. Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations.

Based on where you live in Western ND, please do the following:

Bismarck: The Bismarck Police Department recommends calling one of these numbers for non-emergency calls at this time: (701) 805-8855, (701) 319-6343, (701) 319-8662, (701) 390-612.

Dickinson: For emergency assistance in Stark County, dial (701) 456-7762.

Mandan: For fire or medical emergency calls in Mandan, please call (701) 667-3288, extension 0.

McLane County: Call the Sheriff’s Office at (701) 462-8103.

Minot: For emergencies in Minot, please call (701) 852-0111, and select option 1.

Williston: For the Williston Police Department, they ask that you call (701) 713-3355, and select option 1. 911 texting appears to only be working for Verizon customers in Williston as well.

For more information visit https://www.911.nd.gov/.

KX News will provide updates as we receive more information.