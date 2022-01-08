Bismarck Art and Galleries Association displays new art exhibit

A new art exhibit is on display at Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

Serendipity is the galleries’ latest exhibit and features over 40 monotype art pieces, which consist of an etched design on a flat sheet of paper, plate or other material.

KX News spoke with the artist about the creativity of her work and her style of painting, which is abstract.

Sharon Linnehan uses an etching press when creating pieces and says she uses a lot of color in her work.

“I try to have new nuances and settle things to draw the viewer in so that they see some things when they look at the piece and they see more when they look at the piece later,” Linnehan said.

Serendipity will be on display until Jan. 29.