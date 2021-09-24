Bismarck artist creates a water color map for exploring the city

A Bismarck artist, Nicole Gagner, was selected to create a culture map for the cities of Mandan and Bismarck.

Nicole is known for her mural pieces throughout the metro, so she was the perfect artist for the job of creating a multi-media visual map to guide people around Bismarck and Mandan.

When the Bismarck/Mandan Convention & Visitor Bureau reached out to Nicole to create the map she decided to use water-color and sketching to give it her signature look. She made sure to place the locations on the map as accurately as possible, with the goal of getting people out to explore.

Her version is the first of many but other artists will create other versions of the map. Nicole says this map was a simplistic yet artistic way to showcase Bis-Man’s history.

“I’m hoping that people see all of the arts and culture together and think ‘Oh, there is a lot more in Bismarck and Mandan’ because as I was putting the map together that’s exactly how I felt,” says Nicole.

The map includes locations like the ND Heritage Art Tunnel, Camp Hancock, Lewis and Clark Steamboat and other important cultural locations around the area.

Nicole’s map comes in many different mediums, such as posters or shirts. All of the merch can be purchased at the Convention and Visitor Bureau gift store.