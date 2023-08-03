BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — City leaders in Bismarck have chosen five programs in the city which will receive grant money for projects to help people in need.

At their recent meeting, Bismarck city commissioners approved just under $380,000 in community development block grant money.

More than $127,000 will go to the Dacotah Foundation for housing for people recovering from substance abuse.

The Burleigh County Senior Center is also getting $60,000 for a walk-in freezer.

The city is also giving funding to the Dream Center, the Salvation Army, and Youthworks.

“We typically give those organizations a year to spend down their money. We have some really great performers, we’ve seen some really good things done with this money. Highly encourage nonprofits out there, if they see a need and maybe need a little boost in funding, please reach out to us,” Hilary Balzum said. Balzum is the CDBG program administrator for the City of Bismarck.

Balzum says the money is expected to arrive later this fall.