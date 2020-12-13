Bismarck bar breaks statewide curfew

A rooftop bar in the capital city was shut down for the night by police shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night.

A Bismarck Police Sgt. told KX News that the department received a call from an anonymous party, reporting the Luft was still open an hour after the state’s mandated closure at 10:00 p.m.

The officer on duty Saturday was unsure how many patrons were still at the establishment when two officers arrived Friday night, but it was promptly shut down. BPD says the officers spoke with the manager and issued a warning, saying a citation will be necessary if it happens again.

A sign outside of the building still reads the Luft is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Bismarck Sgt. tells KX News the police department has been receiving about one anonymous call per shift about employees of businesses not adhering to the mask mandate, but this was the first report of a business staying open after hours.