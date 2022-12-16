BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, football fans in North Dakota have a few reasons to venture out and meet some friends. Because there are some high-profile games happening.

On Friday evening, the NDSU Bison will host Incarnate Word in the FCS semifinal game.

Saturday, the Vikings will host the Colts at noon, and Minnesota can clinch the NFC North division with a win.

The manager at the Stadium in Bismarck says they’ve been able to open up for diners every day this week, and she expects a busy crowd Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.

“People are still being careful out there. But they’re getting in here and I’m excited for tonight,” Stadium Bar General Manager Dani Borman said. “The Bison are playing and tomorrow’s the Vikings at noon and I know they’re going to make it. they’ve been cooped up for how many days now, they’re going to be here tonight and I’m excited.”

Another reason people may be going out to watch is that they may not get the games at home.

The Bison game will be shown on ESPN 2. The Vikings game is on the NFL Network.