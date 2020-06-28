Bismarck-based National Guard Aviation Unit receives alert for possible mobilization

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for
possible mobilization. If ordered to mobilize, the Bismarck-based Company C, 2nd Battalion,
285th Aviation Regiment, would deploy to the National Capital Region (NCR) area late in
2020.

The unit consists of about 70 Soldiers and operates the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. If
mobilized, their anticipated mission would be transport of personnel and light cargo within the
NCR area.

“We are extremely proud of the professionalism of our Army aviators,” said Maj. Gen. Al
Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general. “They have a safe operating record of nearly
150,000 flight hours dating back to 1958 and have been instrumental in support of state and
federal missions to include flood response, wildfire fighting, search and rescue missions and
have successfully served overseas.”

The unit is led by Capt. Robert Sorenson and 1st Sgt. Mitch McCoy.

Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment was previously deployed to Kosovo in
support of peacekeeping operations from November 2013 to December 2014 and to Iraq October 2009 to September 2010.

Other support provided by the North Dakota Army National Guard to the NCR were two mobilizations that assisted in the protection of airspace by the Grand Forks-based
1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment from May 2017 to April 2018 and May 2013
to April 2014.

