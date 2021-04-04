Bismarck basketball player helps lead Arizona to its first ever NCAA Women’s National Championship game

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – APRIL 02: Lauren Ware #32 of the Arizona Wildcats looks to move the ball around Aaliyah Edwards #3 of the UConn Huskies during the third quarter in the Final Four semifinal game of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 02, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Today, Lauren Ware will be playing in arguably the most important game in her very young college basketball career when Arizona takes on Stanford for the NCAA Women’s National Championship at 5 p.m.

For those of you that don’t know, Lauren is from the Capitol City having played her high school ball at Century High School where she was twice named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of North Dakota. She even led Century to the Class A NDHSAA State Championship during her junior season.

As a freshman at the University of Arizona this year, the 6’5″ Forward has been an extremely reliable role player and was even named Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention for her play this season. In fact, she’s the first woman from North Dakota to ever play in the NCAA National Championship.

You can catch Lauren and her teammates at Arizona take on Stanford at 5 p.m. tonight as they attempt to win Arizona’s first NCAA Women’s National Championship.