Drivers on East Main Avenue are probably seeing an unusual site: No traffic backing out into the street from the Big Boy drive-thru lane.

“Unfortunately, Big Boy will not be able to open for business today. We do not have enough employees,” Big Boy CEO Chad Wachter said in a social media post Monday morning. “I will provide an update and more comprehensive statement late today. I just wanted to get the message out since we usually open at 10:30 am.”

In August, McKenzie River Pizza shut down due to a shortage of employees

In September, Johnny Carino’s also closed it doors.

In general, North Dakota restaurants are having a hard time hiring workers, forcing some businesses to limit their hours, close on certain days, or shut down altogether.