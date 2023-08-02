BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Something we may find simple can actually be quite an obstacle for others.

Kaiden Magstadt, who developed a fear of bikes after scraping his knees and elbows in a cycling accident, is someone who was previously in a similar situation.

“He had a fall and he was very afraid,” said Kaiden’s grandmother Kris Magstadt. “It was enough to scare him that he didn’t want to ride the bike anymore. We tried training wheels. We tried helping holding the bike, but we just weren’t able to help him.

As part of her attempt to help Kaiden overcome his fear, Kris decided to sign Kaiden up for ICan Bike Camp — which aims to show kids they can achieve anything they wish to accomplish, including taking the bike by the handlebars.

With the help of the program’s volunteers, Kris says Kaiden has regained his confidence.

“I’m amazed at his confidence,” Magstadt said, “and when I saw him on the two-wheel bike, I cried.”

Kaiden says the camp makes learning how to ride a bike easy, but it can still be challenging.

“You try not to go into the cones,” Kaiden said, “and the most difficult part is the turns.”

Kaiden’s grandmother says she is grateful for all the volunteers and staff at the camp. Without them, she doesn’t think Kaiden would go anywhere near a bike.

“I think it’s hard for parents to teach kids,” said Magstadt. “That is where we struggled. We tried so hard, but it’s easy for them to give up or do that kind of thing when they are with a parent versus when they are with volunteers. They have a little bit of a different sense of accomplishment. “

Now, Kaiden has overcome his fear and is whipping around those curves like he never had an accident to begin with.