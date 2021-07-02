Bismarck bike shop experiencing shortages following year of record sales

Jared Fuchs manages 701 Cycle and Sport in Bismarck, a job that’s shifted into high gear this past year.

“Very busy. We’ve been constantly busy with service and with general things, fixing stuff, all the time,” Fuchs said.

A new biker base eager to get outdoors, combined with a backlog of bike orders, has kept supply well below demand.

Fuchs says majority of the shop’s inventory is wiped out.

“If you want a percentage, we might be at like 5 percent of what we normally have,” Fuchs said.



Even though it’s been hard to keep up, the trend has largely been good for business. The shop saw record sales in 2020 as people were exploring more solo activities outside because of COVID-19.

“Everybody’s been wanting to do something recreationally that’s maybe away from others, and cycling is a good way to do it, you can get out, enjoy nature and not be in a group or have close contact with anybody,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs says he’s been kept busy with service work, but people have sometimes needed to find their own parts online before bringing them into the store. The parts that haven’t been in-store could be anywhere, Fuchs guesses.

“There’s been a lot of confusion maybe with COVID, inhouse shipping has gone and hasn’t been as smooth. I’m sure there’s parts sitting in a boat somewhere,” Fuchs said.

The increased interest in biking has also led to the business starting group rides over the past year.