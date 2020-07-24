Bismarck blogger helps families find deals on school supplies

As schools make plans to reopen, many parents may be wondering about the best places to get supplies for their kids.

A local blogger has been keeping an eye out for parents during the pandemic on deals they can snag before kids head back to class.

Jana Wisthoff, who runs BisMan Cheapskate helps families find the best places to shop for things like crayons and notebooks.

She says as a mom herself she wants to help other parents get more bang for their buck.

“This place has markers and glue on sale really cheap this week, just spread out your purchases I know it takes a little more time. I’m not kidding you it will save you so much money wait till things are on sale to buy them,” Wisthoff said.

According to the National Retail Federation, parents spend an average of about $120 on standard school supplies.